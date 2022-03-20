Bank Asia Securities holds 11th AGM
Bank Asia Securities Ltd recently held its 11th Annual General Meeting at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
A Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd, signed the company's audited financial statement for 2021, read a press release.
The company's directors Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Md Abul Quasem, MdArfan Ali, Prof M Shahjahan Mina, Md Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, CEO of the company Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md Anisul Alam Sarker and head of Finance Md Nahid Raza were present at the programme.