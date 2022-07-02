Bank Asia recognised as one of the top sustainable banks

Corporates

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

Bank Asia recognised as one of the top sustainable banks

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 08:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia has been recognised as one of the top ten sustainable banks by Bangladesh Bank for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021. 

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over crest and certificate to Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Ltd, in a programme at Bangladesh Bank head office on 30 June, reads a press release. 

AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governors; Nurun Nahar, executive director and Khondokar Morshed Millat, director of Bangladesh Bank, were present at the programme. 

The Sustainably Rating is based on four indicators - Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

11h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police observes 30th founding anniversary

1h | Videos
Plight of poor cancer patients

Plight of poor cancer patients

3h | Videos
Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation