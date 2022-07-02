Bank Asia recognised as one of the top sustainable banks

Bank Asia has been recognised as one of the top ten sustainable banks by Bangladesh Bank for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over crest and certificate to Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Ltd, in a programme at Bangladesh Bank head office on 30 June, reads a press release.

AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governors; Nurun Nahar, executive director and Khondokar Morshed Millat, director of Bangladesh Bank, were present at the programme.

The Sustainably Rating is based on four indicators - Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability.