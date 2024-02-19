Bank Asia provides agricultural tractors to farmers

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 08:11 pm

Bank Asia provides agricultural tractors to farmers

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 08:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia has provided agricultural tractors among the farmers of Munshiganj district recently.

Vice Chairman of the Bank Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury was the Chief Guest and Mr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, MP was the Special Guest of the distribution program held at Malkhanagar, Munshiganj.

Director of the Board Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Additional Managing Directors Mr. Shafiuzzaman and Mr. ANM Mahfuz, Deputy Managing Director Mr. S M Anisuzzaman of the Bank were present. A total of five tractors were distributed to five different farmers' associations in the district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

11h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

41m | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

2h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

1h | Videos
The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

4h | Videos