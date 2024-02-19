Bank Asia provides agricultural tractors to farmers

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia has provided agricultural tractors among the farmers of Munshiganj district recently.

Vice Chairman of the Bank Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury was the Chief Guest and Mr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, MP was the Special Guest of the distribution program held at Malkhanagar, Munshiganj.

Director of the Board Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Additional Managing Directors Mr. Shafiuzzaman and Mr. ANM Mahfuz, Deputy Managing Director Mr. S M Anisuzzaman of the Bank were present. A total of five tractors were distributed to five different farmers' associations in the district.