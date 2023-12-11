Bank Asia promotes Arequl Arefeen to DMD

The Board of Directors of Bank Asia Limited has promoted Arequl Arefeen to the position of Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

Arefeen joined Bank Asia in 2003. Later on, he was appointed as the Head of Treasury of the bank. He contributed substantially to establish the bank's treasury at a leading position in the industry.

Arefeen, who is currently serving as the Head of Group Treasury, has extensive experience in banking sector with particular expertise in treasury management, liquidity management, market risk management, asset-liability management, foreign exchange dealing, financial products and derivatives, trade finance and investment portfolios.

As an experienced banker Arefeen adds his expertise as a Review Team Member in Treasury Operation in Banks, published by Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM). Currently, he is contributing his expertise as a focus group member of Core Risk Management Guideline in Foreign Exchange of the Bangladesh Bank (BB). He is also a Technical Committee Member of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA).

Arefeen obtained his graduation, B.Com (Honors) and post-graduate degrees of Business Studies in Finance & Banking from the University of Rajshahi.

Prior to joining Bank Asia, he started his professional career in 1995 in IFIC Bank Limited where he covered branch banking, particularly foreign trade. He also served in NCC Bank Limited as a money market and forex dealer.

Arefeen took part in different training and workshops, of which foreign exchange, fund management and asset-liability management at home and abroad particularly from the Reserve Bank of India and Euromoney, Singapore during his 28 years of banking career.