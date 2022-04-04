Bank Asia organises “Risk Conference 2022”

Bank Asia has organised a day-long "Risk Conference 2022" through digital platform on Saturday (2 April).

MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of Risk Management committee of the board was present at the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

President & Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd Md Arfan Ali presided over the programme held at Bank Asia Tower in the capital.

Md Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank; Md Lutful Haider Pasha, joint director, Risk Management Unit, DOS, Bangladesh Bank; Dr Arindam Bandyopadhyay, associate professor and dean (Education), National Institute of Bank Management, India and Md Nehal Ahmed, Professor, BIBM, delivered their valuable speech on different issues of risk management of banks.

Deputy managing directors, chief risk officer, departmental heads, branch heads and other officials totaling around 2,000 employees of the bank attended the conference.

The conference reviewed the bank's risk management policies, practices as well as way forward for overall risk management of the bank.