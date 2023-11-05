Bank Asia organises open loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
05 November, 2023

Bank Asia organises open loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Bank Asia organises open loan disbursement programme in Panchagarh

Bank Asia Limited organised an 'Open Loan Disbursement' programme as the lead bank under Bangladesh Bank's Tk500 crore refinancing scheme for Tk10-100 account holders in the country's northern Panchagarh district on Wednesday (1 November).

A total of Tk2,13,65,000 was disbursed among 244 marginal and landless farmers, low income professionals, school banking account holders and small traders at a loan disbursement ceremony held at Panchagarh Government Auditorium while Bank Asia as a lead bank provided such loans amounting of Tk50,65,000 among 111 customers individually, reads a press release.   

Md Iqbal Mohasin, additional director of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest in the programme. Shahnaz Akter Shahin, first vice president (Agricultural Credit Department) of Bank Asia presided over the programme where Tanbir Ehsan, deputy director of Bangladesh Bank, Md Shamim Ahmed, assistant general manager, Panchagarh Corporate Branch of Janata Bank and Md Hasanul Islam, zonal manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnoyan Bank, were present as special guests. 

Other scheduled banks of the district participated as associates in the loan disbursement programme. 
 

