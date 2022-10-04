Bank Asia organises learning dissemination programme on digital financial support for aquaculture stakeholders

Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia organised a learning dissemination programme on improving access to formal financial package for aquaculture stakeholders of southern area of the country that was implemented by Bank Asia, funded by USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh

Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity (BAA) and managed by WorldFish. Representatives from the government, non-government organisations and development partners attended and underscored the need for concerted efforts to attain a sustainable goal in the aquaculture sector.

Abul Kalam Azad, director of Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest of the programme. Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director of Bank Asia, Dr Manjurul Karim, chief of party, Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity (BAA) of USAID and Shamim Ara Begum, director (Inland) of the Department of Fisheries, were present at the programme.

Rumana Akhter Tulee, AVP and project focal point, presented the impacts of the project, implemented in four southern districts – Satkhira, Jashore, Barishal and Cox's Bazar. A micro merchant and an aquaculture farmer hailed from Jashore shared their experiences at the learning dissemination programme.

