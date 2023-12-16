Bank Asia organises AML & CFT Conference 2023

16 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Bank Asia Limited has recently organised the annual 'AML & CFT conference 2023' to enhance AML & CFT knowledge and awareness among all the employees of the bank for enduring a culture of compliance and sustainable banking. 

Shafiuzzaman, President & Managing Director (Current Charge), was present as the chief guest, while Ziaul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director, CAMLCO & Head of Channel Banking, presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Officials from divisions, branches, centers and Islamic Windows participated in the conference through a digital platform. 

Recent AML trend & typologies, TBML (trade based money laundering) and CBML (credit back money laundering) related red flags i.e Online Gaming, Betting, Hundi, Shell Companies, under invoicing, over invoicing, fund diversion, over valuation & mortgage fraud were discussed in the conference.

Three senior managers of the bank, Tanfiz Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & Head of Gulshan Branch, Md Abdul Latif, SEVP & Head of Principal Office Branch and Md Mostafizur Rahman, SEVP &Head of MCB Banani Branch, were present as resource persons and shared their knowledge on the day-to-day operational aspect on dos & don't of AML & CFT (anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism).

