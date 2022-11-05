Bank Asia organises AML and CFT conference 2022

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Bank Asia organises AML and CFT conference 2022

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:30 pm
Bank Asia Limited organised a day-long AML and CFT Conference 2022 through in person as well as digital platform on Saturday (5 November) aiming to strengthen the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing efficiently. 

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest and MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee, Bank Asia Ltd, was the guest of honour of the conference. 

Adil Chowdhury, president and managing director (CC) of the bank, presided over the programme, reads a press release.  

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, DMD, CAMLCO of Bank Asia and chairman of AACOBB, was the convener of the programme. 

Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director and Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing directors were also present at the conference held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. 

Departmental heads, branch heads, Islamic windows' heads and around 2,000 employees of the bank attended the conference virtually. 
Md Masud Rana, additional director and Md Ashraful Alam, deputy director of BFIU conducted two different sessions on Anti-Money Laundering and its impact on country's the banking industry. 

