Bank Asia observes national mourning day with daylong activities

Bank Asia Ltd observed the national mourning day on 15 August 2022 with daylong activities.

The activity started early in the morning with half-mast hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem at the premises of Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, said a press release.

Then tree plantation activity was performed at the same premises.

A virtual discussion meeting was held to recall the great life, work and unforgettable memories of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The meeting was chaired by the Bank Asia President and Managing Director (CC) Adil Chowdhury where Additional Managing Director Shafiuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, SM Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, head of different divisions and branches were present.

Around 1,000 employees joined the meeting virtually. At noon, A Doa Mahfil and food distribution program were taken place in an Orphanage and Madrasa for visually impaired children at Matuail, Jatrabari of the capital city.