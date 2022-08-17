Bank Asia observes national mourning day with daylong activities

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

Bank Asia observes national mourning day with daylong activities

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 03:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Ltd observed the national mourning day on 15 August 2022 with daylong activities.

The activity started early in the morning with half-mast hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem at the premises of Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, said a press release. 

Then tree plantation activity was performed at the same premises.

A virtual discussion meeting was held to recall the great life, work and unforgettable memories of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The meeting was chaired by the Bank Asia President and Managing Director (CC) Adil Chowdhury where Additional Managing Director Shafiuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Sazzad Hossain, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, SM Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, head of different divisions and branches were present.

Around 1,000 employees joined the meeting virtually. At noon, A Doa Mahfil and food distribution program were taken place in an Orphanage and Madrasa for visually impaired children at Matuail, Jatrabari of the capital city.  

 

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

Football academies to be built in 3 districts

21m | Videos
Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

Russia will stand by its allies: Putin

3h | Videos
BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

7h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador