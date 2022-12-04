Bank Asia named 'Overall Winner' in 22nd ICAB National Award

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:36 pm

Bank Asia has achieved the "Overall Winner" recognition in 22nd ICAB National Award and awarded 1st Prize in all three categories – Private Sector Banks, Corporate Governance Disclosures & Integrated Reporting – for Best Presented Annual Reports 2021.

Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, CFO of the Bank, received the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an award ceremony held Saturday (3 December) at a Dhaka hotel, reads a press release.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Md Shahadat Hossain, president of ICAB; and Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia Md Sazzad Hossain and Alamgir Hossain were also present at the event.

