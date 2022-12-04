Bank Asia named 'Overall Winner' in 22nd ICAB National Award

Bank Asia has achieved the "Overall Winner" recognition in 22nd ICAB National Award and awarded 1st Prize in all three categories – Private Sector Banks, Corporate Governance Disclosures & Integrated Reporting – for Best Presented Annual Reports 2021.

Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, CFO of the Bank, received the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at an award ceremony held Saturday (3 December) at a Dhaka hotel, reads a press release.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Md Shahadat Hossain, president of ICAB; and Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia Md Sazzad Hossain and Alamgir Hossain were also present at the event.