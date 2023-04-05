Bank Asia-Merchantrade Asia launches remittance promotional campaign 

Bank Asia Limited and Merchantrade Asia have jointly launched a remittance promotional campaign.

Under this campaign, Merchantrade customers will get an exclusive gift while withdrawing cash remittances from Bank Asia branches, reads a press release.

Adil Chowdhury, president and managing director of Bank Asia and Mainuddin Hassan Chowdhury, country director, Bangladesh of Merchantrade Asia inaugurated the campaign at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on 5 April.

Among others, Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Directors, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing directors; Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, head of Foreign Remittance Department of the bank were present on the occasion.