Bank Asia marks 14th anniversary of its Islamic Banking

Corporates

Press release
29 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

Bank Asia marks 14th anniversary of its Islamic Banking

Press release
29 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia has arranged a discussion and doa mahfil on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of its Islamic Banking Services at its Corporate Office in Dhaka on Monday.

Mawlana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Member Secretary of the bank's Shariah Supervisory Committee, was the keynote speaker of the session, read a press release.

He highlighted the importance of Islamic banking and unique features of Bank Asia Islamic Banking Services.

Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla and SM Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, and ABM Burhan Uddin, Head of Islamic Banking Division (Current Charge) of the bank also spoke.

Around 2000 officials of branches and Agent Points joined the event virtually.

Bank Asia has been operating its Islamic Banking Services since 24 December 2008. With utmost importance given to the Shariah, Bank Asia Islamic Banking has been providing necessary banking services, including deposit collection and investment, for all categories of customers.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

5h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

3h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

17h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

15h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh