Bank Asia marks 14th anniversary of its Islamic Banking

Bank Asia has arranged a discussion and doa mahfil on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of its Islamic Banking Services at its Corporate Office in Dhaka on Monday.

Mawlana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Member Secretary of the bank's Shariah Supervisory Committee, was the keynote speaker of the session, read a press release.

He highlighted the importance of Islamic banking and unique features of Bank Asia Islamic Banking Services.

Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla and SM Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, and ABM Burhan Uddin, Head of Islamic Banking Division (Current Charge) of the bank also spoke.

Around 2000 officials of branches and Agent Points joined the event virtually.

Bank Asia has been operating its Islamic Banking Services since 24 December 2008. With utmost importance given to the Shariah, Bank Asia Islamic Banking has been providing necessary banking services, including deposit collection and investment, for all categories of customers.