Bank Asia launches zero cost internet facility for its smart app users

Bank Asia Limited has launched a zero cost internet facility for ʻBank Asia Smart Appʼ users in collaboration with Grameenphone.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, DMD of Bank Asia inaugurated the campaign at the bank's corporate office at Rangs Tower, Purana Paltan, Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

M Shaon Azad, director and head of Large Accounts at Grameenphone and Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of Alternative Delivery Channel of Bank Asia along with other senior officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

Under this campaign, Bank Asia customers (Grameenphone users only) will enjoy cost-free internet while using Smart App.

