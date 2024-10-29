Bank Asia launches digital financial literacy app 'Amar Hisab-Kitab'

Bank Asia PLC has launched the digital financial literacy app Amar Hisab-Kitab to support financial inclusion among readymade-garment (RMG) workers. Developed in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) under the Aparajita Project by the H&M Foundation, the app aims to enhance financial literacy and promote accessible financial services for RMG workers.

The app was inaugurated by Mr. Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director, CAMLCO & Head of Channel Banking of Bank Asia, during a training session held at Gonosatha PHA in Mirzapur, Savar, Dhaka. Senior officials of the bank, along with branch heads, agents, micro merchants, field officers, and RMG factory representatives, participated in the program and received hands-on training on the app's features. This training equips them to further educate RMG workers and community members, promoting financial inclusion across their networks.