Bank Asia joins anti-corruption day human chain

Corporates

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 04:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bank Asia has participated in the Human Chain programme as part of observance of International Anti-Corruption Day 2021, organised by Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday.

The human chain programme was held at Muktangon of the capital with the slogan "Say No to Corruption." 

Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Head of Principal Office Branch, Md Abdul Latif, Head of Paltan Branch, Saiful Islam Laskar, along with heads of different departments of the bank totalling more than 100 officials attended the occasion.

Human chain / International Anti Corruption Day / Bank Asia

