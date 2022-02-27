Bank Asia inks deal with Sandhani Life Insurance 

Bank Asia signed an agreement with Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd for online premium collection through Bank Asia network.

Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Ltd, and Nemai Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf their respective organisation on 24 February at Bank Asia Corporate Office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The service agreement will expand the insurance premium collection in a more systematic, improved and efficient way using Bank Asia's network, read a press release.

Through this new service, more than 300,000 policy holders of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd can pay their premium through different channels of Bank Asia.