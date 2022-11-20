Bank Asia inaugurates 130th branch in Sirajganj

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia recently inaugurated its 130th branch at SS Road in Sirajganj aiming to facilitate the ongoing financial inclusion initiative by bringing more unbacked people into the banking network. 

The branch was inaugurated by Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee MA Baqui Khalily along with President and Managing Director of the bank Adil Chowdhury.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Sazzad Hossain and Alamgir Hossain along with other officials of the bank and local dignitaries, reads an official press release.

The new branch will cater to the local population in and around the residential neighbourhood as well as the rest of the country's northern district, giving them access to the full range of Bank Asia's products and services.

 

