Bank Asia holds Managers' Meet 2023

Corporates

Press Release
03 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

Bank Asia holds Managers' Meet 2023

Press Release
03 September, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:58 pm

Bank Asia Limited organised a day-long 'Managers' Meet 2023' with the motto "Time for Transformation" at the InterContinental Dhaka in the capital on Saturday (2 September).

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Nafees Khundker, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, directors of the bank, and Shafiuzzaman, president and managing director (Current Charge), attended the programme, reads a press release. 

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, along with deputy managing directors, departmental heads and branch heads totaling around 200 people attended the programme.

The meeting reviewed the bank's business opportunities and challenges of the year 2023 and put forward recommendations and suggestions to meet the target and bring forth desired strategic changes.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

33m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh