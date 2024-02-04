Bank Asia holds Annual Business Meet 2024

Bank Asia Limited has organised "Annual Business Meet 2024" at The Palace Luxury Resorts, Sylhet recently.

The bank's Chairman Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Directors Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem and President & Managing Director (Current Charge) Shafiuzzaman, attended the programme. ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Director along with Deputy Managing Directors, Departmental Heads and Branch Heads totaling around 200 people of the bank attended the programme.

The meeting reviewed the business performance of the bank in the outgoing year 2023 and discussed the opportunities, prospects and business strategies for the year 2024.

