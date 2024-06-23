Bank Asia holds 25th AGM virtually

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia PLC., was held virtually on 23rd June 2024.

Mr. Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Shareholders of Bank Asia approved 15% cash dividend for the year 2023 at the AGM.

Mr. Mohd. Safwan Choudhury and Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairmen, Mr. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Mr. M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and Board Risk Management Committee, Ms. Farhana Haq, Mr. Enam Chowdhury, Mr. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Mr. Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Mr. Nafees Khundker, Directors of the bank, Mr. Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director, Mr. S. M. Anisuzzman, Company Secretary along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2023.