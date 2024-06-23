Bank Asia holds 25th AGM virtually

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Bank Asia holds 25th AGM virtually

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Bank Asia holds 25th AGM virtually

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia PLC., was held virtually on 23rd June 2024.

Mr. Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Shareholders of Bank Asia approved 15% cash dividend for the year 2023 at the AGM.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mr. Mohd. Safwan Choudhury and Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairmen, Mr. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Mr. M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and Board Risk Management Committee, Ms. Farhana Haq, Mr. Enam Chowdhury, Mr. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Mr. Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Mr. Nafees Khundker, Directors of the bank, Mr. Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director, Mr. S. M. Anisuzzman, Company Secretary along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2023.

 

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

28m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos