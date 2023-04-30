Bank Asia holds 24th annual general meeting 

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 07:09 pm

Related News

Bank Asia holds 24th annual general meeting 

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 07:09 pm
Bank Asia holds 24th annual general meeting 

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Limited was held virtually on 30 April. 

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

At the beginning of the AGM, one minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the bank's lead sponsor and founder A Rouf Chowdhury who passed away on 18 February.

Shareholders of Bank Asia approved 15% cash dividend for the year 2022 at the AGM. 

Mohd Safwan Choudhury, vice chairman; Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee; Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee; M A Baqui Khalily, chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee; Enam Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, directors of the bank; Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director; SM Anisuzzman, company secretary, along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM. 

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2022.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

8h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

10h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

8h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

43m | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

1h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

8h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022