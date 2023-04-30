Bank Asia holds 24th annual general meeting 

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Limited was held virtually on 30 April.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

At the beginning of the AGM, one minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the bank's lead sponsor and founder A Rouf Chowdhury who passed away on 18 February.

Shareholders of Bank Asia approved 15% cash dividend for the year 2022 at the AGM.

Mohd Safwan Choudhury, vice chairman; Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee; Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee; M A Baqui Khalily, chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee; Enam Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, directors of the bank; Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director; SM Anisuzzman, company secretary, along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2022.