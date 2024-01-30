Bank Asia holds 12th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Bank Asia held its 12th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on 30 January 2024 through digital platform.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting. The EGM began at 11:00 am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined online.

The bank approved the resolution to change registered name of the company from "Bank Asia Limited" to "Bank Asia PLC." in accordance with the Companies Act 1994 (second amendment 2020) and accordingly to amend the relevant clauses of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.

Vice Chairmen Mr. Mohd. Safwan Choudhury and Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of Board Executive Committee Mr. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of Board Audit Committee Mr. Dilwar H Choudhury, Directors Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Ms. Farhana Haq, Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Mr. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Mr. Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Mr. Nafees Khundker, President & Managing Director (Current Charge) Mr. Shafiuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary Mr. S. M. Anisuzzman, other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the EGM.

