Bank Asia Held Virtual Discussion on the Life & Work of Bangabandhu in its 459th Board Meeting

TBS report
25 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:05 pm

Bank Asia has organized a virtual discussion meeting on the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in its 459th Board Meeting on 16 August 2021 marking National Mourning Day 2021.

The members of the board discussed the great life of Bangabandhu and focused on the leadership lessons from his life that can be implemented in relation to finance, banking & related economic activities, said a press release.

The virtual meeting was attended by Mr. A Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman, Mr. Mohd. Safwan Choudhury, Vice Chairman, Mr. Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Mr. Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Mr. M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Director, Mr. Enam Chowdhury, Director, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Matiur Rahman (retd.), Director, Mr. Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, Mr. Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Director, Mr. Md. Abul Quasem, Director, Ms. Tania Nusrat Zaman, Director and Mr. Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd.

