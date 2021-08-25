Bank Asia Held Virtual Discussion on the Life & Work of Bangabandhu in its 459th Board Meeting

Bank Asia has organized a virtual discussion meeting on the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in its 459th Board Meeting on 16 August 2021 marking National Mourning Day 2021.

The members of the board discussed the great life of Bangabandhu and focused on the leadership lessons from his life that can be implemented in relation to finance, banking & related economic activities, said a press release.

