As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia Limited has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the underprivileged and cold-stricken people of the country.

Bank's Chairman Mr. Romo Rouf Chowdhury along with Director Ms. Zakia Rouf Chowdhury handed over a sample of blanket to Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a program at Gonobhaban on 10 November 2023.