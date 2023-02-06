Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold-affected people in Sitakunda

06 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 07:19 pm

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia Limited is continuing its blankets distribution program across the country. 

Under the ongoing programme, blankets have been distributed to the cold affected people in Sitakunda, Chattogram on Sunday (5 February), reads a press release.

Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, additional divisional commissioner (revenue), Chattogram was the chief guest in the program.

Ashraful Haq Chowdhury and Romana Rouf Chowdhury, directors of Bank Asia along with Ziaul Hasan, deputy managing director of the bank; Md. Shahadat Hossain, Sitakund Upazila Nirbahi Officer and freedom fighter Alhaj Badiul Alam, mayor of Sitakund Pourasava, were also present on the occasion. 

Blankets were distributed among 1,000 cold affected marginal people in the event.
 

