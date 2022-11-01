Bank Asia disburses loans to fresh entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited has disbursed loans to fresh entrepreneurs aiming to facilitate the ongoing entrepreneurship development initiative for enhancing their business activities.

The loans were disbursed to eight entrepreneurs, who were obtained a month-long training earlier, at a "Conference on Entrepreneurship Development Program & Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony" held at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA) in Dhaka on 29 October where 90% entrepreneurs were women.



Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor, Bangladesh Bank, was the Chief Guest and Md Ekhlasur Rahman, executive project director, SDCMU, SEIP, was the special guest of the ceremony.

The conference was presided over by Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Among others, President and Managing Director (current charge) Adil Chowdhury, SEVP and Head of MSME Md Shaminoor Rahman, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development (BAITD) BM Shahidul Haque, and Head of Cox's Bazar Branch of Bank Asia Ltd Md Nasimul Haque were present at the ceremony.

Earlier in June 2022, Bank Asia, in association with Bangladesh Bank, organised a month-long "Entrepreneurship Development Program" funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), for SME entrepreneurs at Cox's Bazar.

The training programme is under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) of the Ministry of Finance along with SME & Special Programmes Department of the central bank.