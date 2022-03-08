Bank Asia celebrates International Women’s Day 2022

With the slogan "Let Her Lead", Bank Asia has celebrated International Women's Day 2022 in a festive manner.

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, executive vice chairperson of Rangs Group, was the Chief Guest of the programme held Tuesday (8 March) at Bank Asia Tower in Karwan Bazar, reads a press release.

Tania Nusrat Zaman, director of Bank Asia and Shamim Ara Khanom, managing director of Voice Breeze Bangladesh also attended the event as Special Guests.

The logo of "Neelima", the platform for the products & services offered to the women entrepreneurs, was unveiled at the programme.

Md. Arfan Ali, president and managing director, deputy managing directors, departmental heads and other officials were present at the programme.