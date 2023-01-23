Bank Asia celebrates 9th anniversary of agent banking

Bank Asia Ltd celebrated the 9th Founding Anniversary of Agent Banking at its Corporate Office (Rangs Tower) in the capital on Sunday (22 January).

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, inaugurated the celebration by cutting a cake with the members of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee; Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee; Tania Nusrat Zaman, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, directors, and Adil Chowdhury, president & managing director of the bank, were present in the occasion.

Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director; Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, DMD, CAMLCO & head of Channel Banking; SM Iqbal Hossain and Alamgir Hossain, DMDs along with other high officials of the bank were also present.

To celebrate the occasion, the bank arranged "Strategic Business Meet-2023" for District Managers, launched special campaign titled "Financial Inclusion, Empowerment of Women", and introduced a new deposit scheme named "DPS-100", adds the release.

Bank Asia pioneered Agent Banking in Bangladesh and rolled out the service on 17 January, 2014, aiming to facilitate the ongoing financial inclusion initiatives through bringing more unbanked people in the banking network across the country.