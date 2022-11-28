Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary at Bank Asia Tower at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Sunday.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, inaugurated the celebration by cutting a cake with the members of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Tania Nusrat Zaman, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, directors, were present on the occasion.

The 23rd anniversary of the bank was celebrated simultaneously in all the branches across the country.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

1h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

2h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

40m | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

15h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

15h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman