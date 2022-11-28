Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary

Bank Asia Limited celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary at Bank Asia Tower at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Sunday.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, inaugurated the celebration by cutting a cake with the members of the Board of Directors, reads a press release.

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Enam Chowdhury, Tania Nusrat Zaman, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, directors, were present on the occasion.

The 23rd anniversary of the bank was celebrated simultaneously in all the branches across the country.