Bank Asia celebrates 22nd founding anniversary

Bank Asia celebrated its 22nd founding anniversary on Saturday at the conference hall of the bank in Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Chairman of the Bank's Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain inaugurated the program as chief guest of the occasion, said a Bank Asia press release.

Ex-Chairman Anisur Rahman Sinha, Director Enam Chowdhury, Ex-Director Moshiur Rahman, Ex-Managing Director Syed Anisul Huq; President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali; Directors Major General Mohammad Matiur Rahman (retd.), Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Nafees Khundker were present during the program.

Deputy Managing Directors along with Divisional Heads were also present at the program and Branch Managers joined online.