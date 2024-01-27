Bank Asia celebrates 10th founding anniversary of agent banking

Corporates

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

Bank Asia celebrates 10th founding anniversary of agent banking

Press Release
27 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:55 pm

Bank Asia Limited celebrated the 10th founding anniversary of agent banking on 21 January. 

Chairman Romo Rouf Chowdhury along with Members of Board of Directors and Senior Management Team of the bank attended the anniversary programme at the bank's Corporate Office (Rangs Tower), Purana Paltan, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Bank Asia is the pioneer of Agent Banking in Bangladesh and the service was rolled out on 17 January 2014. 

The bank has financially included 6.4 million customers across the country through agent banking, 92% of whom are from rural segments while 63% are women.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

17m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

7m | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

3h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos