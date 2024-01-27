Bank Asia celebrates 10th founding anniversary of agent banking

Bank Asia Limited celebrated the 10th founding anniversary of agent banking on 21 January.

Chairman Romo Rouf Chowdhury along with Members of Board of Directors and Senior Management Team of the bank attended the anniversary programme at the bank's Corporate Office (Rangs Tower), Purana Paltan, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Bank Asia is the pioneer of Agent Banking in Bangladesh and the service was rolled out on 17 January 2014.

The bank has financially included 6.4 million customers across the country through agent banking, 92% of whom are from rural segments while 63% are women.