Bank Asia arranges training on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing in Barishal

Bank Asia Limited in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has arranged a day-long training programme on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing' at BRAC Learning Centre, Kalasgram, East Pangsha, Barishal recently.

Md Arifuzzaman, director, BFIU attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammad Omar Sharif, joint director; Md Ashraful Alam and Md Musfiqul Islam, deputy directors of the BFIU were present in the programme as resource persons.

Ziaul Hasan, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Bank Asia and chairman of AACOBB graced the programme as the chair.

A total of 80 branch managers, operation managers and other officials from 45 banks of Barishal district and 26 banks from Jhalakathi district participated in the training programme.