Bank Asia arranges blood donation program to celebrate 23rd anniversary

Bank Asia arranged a blood donation programme on the occasion of its 23rd anniversary at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Saturday.

The blood donation initiative was organized in association with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Kazi Shofiqul Azam, secretary general of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director, Md Sazzad Hossain, deputy managing director and chief operating officer, Alamgir Hossain, deputy managing director and other top officials of the bank attended the event.

Around 100 members of the Bank Asia Family donated their blood to serve humanity, the release added.