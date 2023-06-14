Bank Asia and AIW join hands for AI-driven banking process automation

14 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited has recently signed an agreement with AIW Works, a next-gen company specialising in AI-based hyper-automation solutions across many industries.

The agreement was signed by Adil Chowdhury, managing director of Bank Asia, and Sohaib Siddiqui, founder of AIW Works, reads a press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bank Asia will leverage AIW Works' state-of-the-art AI-powered software solutions to automate and streamline various business processes.

These advanced technologies utilise artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, reduce errors, and accelerate processes, revolutionising how the bank operates.

DOTech Limited, the official reseller of AIW Works, was also present at the signing ceremony.

Mehraab Anwar, CEO of DOTech Limited, expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasising the transformative potential of AI-powered automation in the financial sector.

Adil Chowdhury highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership with AIW Works, recognising the transformative impact it will have on Bank Asia's operations and customer service. 

Sohaib Siddiqui, founder of AIW Works India, expressed his optimism about the partnership, saying, "What a time to be in Bangladesh!"

"The reception for emerging tech is very loud; the government is very pro-technology, and every organisation is really looking to up their game. This is the time for AI and automation."

Bank Asia's Chief Digital Officer, Mahbub A Alam, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "AI-based business process automation opens up tremendous opportunities for us to digitise and streamline our operations.

"We have identified numerous processes along with Dotech where we can use the capabilities of AIW platform and boost our Process Automation goals."

Furthermore, the Chief Information Officer (CIO), Hossain Ahmad of Bank Asia, shared their perspective on the partnership, saying, "The banks are going through massive centralisation, and adopting such technologies will be a game changer"

AIW Works' Strategic Advisor, Hitesh Batra, also said, "The fintech industry in India is one of the finest in the world, and with similar geographies and markets, there are limitless opportunities for us to bring in more cutting-edge technologies to Bangladesh."

In line with the vision set forth by Bangladesh Bank, which has issued a circular urging banks to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, Bank Asia's collaboration with AIW Works represents a significant step towards embracing technological advancements.

