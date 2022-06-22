Bank Asia Agent Conference -2022 of Barisal division Held

Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Agent Conference - 2022 of Barisal Division was held at the auditorium of Shilpakala Academy, Barisal recently.

Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the bank Md Sazzad Hossain was the chief guest of the conference, reads a press release.

Around 300 Agents along with Field Officers from Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur and Barishal districts attended the programme.

Department heads of different departments of the Bank were also present at the event.

