Bank Asia Agent Banking organizes capacity development training on financial inclusion initiatives

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:29 pm

Bank Asia Agent Banking organizes capacity development training on financial inclusion initiatives

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia PLC has organized capacity development training for Agent Banking field staff simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensigh and Khulna Divisions to promote business through providing better services to customers and ensure gender equity in the financial inclusion drive.

Managing Director of Bank Asia Mr. Sohail R K Hussain inaugurated the training program on April 20, 2024 through zoom conference.  Deputy Managing Director & Head of Channel Banking Mr. Ziaul Hasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Micro Merchant & Strategic Partnership Mr. Md. Serajul Islam, Senior Vice President & Head of Digital Post Office Quazi Mortuza Ali and senior officials were also present at the program.

The training program, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)-funded project for Strengthening Woman Empowerment through Digital Financial Inclusion, covers key areas such as agent motivation, business communication and customer acquisition, asset business and women-centric loan promotion, deposit mobilization, compliance and monitoring.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Similar training will be organized in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal Divisions, Cumilla and Faridpur districts next week.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

3h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos