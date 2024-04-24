Bank Asia Agent Banking organizes capacity development training on financial inclusion initiatives

Bank Asia PLC has organized capacity development training for Agent Banking field staff simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensigh and Khulna Divisions to promote business through providing better services to customers and ensure gender equity in the financial inclusion drive.

Managing Director of Bank Asia Mr. Sohail R K Hussain inaugurated the training program on April 20, 2024 through zoom conference. Deputy Managing Director & Head of Channel Banking Mr. Ziaul Hasan, Executive Vice President & Head of Micro Merchant & Strategic Partnership Mr. Md. Serajul Islam, Senior Vice President & Head of Digital Post Office Quazi Mortuza Ali and senior officials were also present at the program.

The training program, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)-funded project for Strengthening Woman Empowerment through Digital Financial Inclusion, covers key areas such as agent motivation, business communication and customer acquisition, asset business and women-centric loan promotion, deposit mobilization, compliance and monitoring.

Similar training will be organized in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal Divisions, Cumilla and Faridpur districts next week.