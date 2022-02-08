Bank Asia achieves Remittance Award

Bank Asia Ltd has been awarded "Remittance Award 2021 and 2022" by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) recently at an event titled "World Conference Series 2022 – Branding Bangladesh".

Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia, received the award on behalf of the bank from Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of the Centre for NRB presided over the ceremony where Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Professor Emeritus of BSMMU Dr ABM Abdullah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare Shahidul Alam and Mayor of Croydon, London Sherwan Chowdhury were present among others.

