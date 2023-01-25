Bank Asia Achieves 'Remittance Award 2022'

Bank Asia Limited has achieved a "Remittance Award 2022" conferred by the Center for Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRB) for its contribution in remittance collection, read a press release.

Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia, received the award from Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Prime Minister's Economics Affairs Adviser, at a program in Dhaka on 23 January 2023.

M.S. Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB presided over the ceremony.