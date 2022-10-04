Bank Asia achieves prestigious ʻPCI DSSʼ certificate

Bank Asia achieves prestigious ʻPCI DSSʼ certificate

Bank Asia Limited has achieved the most prestigious standard information security certification namely ʻPCI DSSʼ. 

Suresh Dadlani, president of ControlCase, handed over the certificate on Monday (3 October) in a certificate handover ceremony at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. 

Rumee A Hossain, chairman of Board Executive Committee of the bank, was the chief guest of the programme. 

Directors Enam Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, and Adil Chowdhury, president and managing director (CC) of the bank, were present at the programme. 

Deputy managing directors and senior officials from ICT, cards and ADC divisions along with other high officials of the bank, were also present. 

The achievement of the certificate ensures that the store, process and transmission of card data and customer data are now more secure and trustworthy as per international standards.  

Bank Asia

