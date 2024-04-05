Bank Alfalah signs MoU with Bangladesh bank for green financing

Bank Alfalah Bangladesh has recently signed a MoU with Bangladesh Bank for green financing.

The MoU emphasises Bank Alfalah's commitment to offering Green Financing to its esteemed clients at reduced rates, with the support from central bank, reads a press release.

Adil Islam, country head of Bank Alfalah Limited, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement in presence of senior officials from both institutions.