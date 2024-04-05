Bank Alfalah signs MoU with Bangladesh bank for green financing

Corporates

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:01 pm

Related News

Bank Alfalah signs MoU with Bangladesh bank for green financing

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Alfalah Bangladesh has recently signed a MoU with Bangladesh Bank for green financing.

The MoU emphasises Bank Alfalah's commitment to offering Green Financing to its esteemed clients at reduced rates, with the support from central bank, reads a press release.

Adil Islam, country head of Bank Alfalah Limited, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement in presence of senior officials from both institutions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bank Alfalah / Bangaldesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

12h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

12h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

2h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

3h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

23h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

1d | Videos