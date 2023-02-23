Banglalink's subscriber base hits 4 crore landmark

23 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
23 February, 2023, 07:25 pm

Banglalink&#039;s subscriber base hits 4 crore landmark

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, hit the new landmark of 4 crore subscribers.

With the newly acquired customers at the end of the month, Banglalink's subscriber base stood at around 4.14 crore, reads a press release.

This milestone was celebrated at the Secretariat in Dhaka today (23 February) in the presence of  Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Erik Aas, CEO, Banglalink, and Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink.

Mustafa Jabbar said, "Our telecom industry is a key driving force behind Bangladesh's technological progress. As one of the leading telecom operators, Banglalink has played a pivotal role in this advancement. I believe that Banglalink will achieve more success in the days to come along with contributing relentlessly to the building of a Smart Bangladesh."

Erik Aas said, " We convey our heartfelt gratitude to our subscribers, policymakers, partners and all stakeholders for their support in achieving the milestone. Banglalink aspires to move forward as a digital operator taking inspiration from this achievement to bring impactful changes in the lives of more subscribers."

