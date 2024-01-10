Banglalink's Orange Club members get 10% discount on purchase at Aarong

10 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Banglalink's Orange Club members get 10% discount on purchase at Aarong

10 January, 2024, 11:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, has joined hands with Aarong to offer special discounts to its Orange Club members.

Orange Club is a loyalty program by Banglalink that rewards its valued customers with exclusive deals and discounts from the leading brands in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Rafiq Ahmed, Customer Life Cycle Management Director at Banglalink, and Tamjid Bin Anis, Head of Ecommerce at Aarong, formally signed the agreement representing their respective organizations at the Banglalink corporate head office recently. 

Banglalink Orange Club members are now entitled to a 10% discount on online purchases at Aarong when they spend a minimum of 4000 Taka throughout the month of January. To avail of this offer, customers can use the MyBL App or simply type "BLAARONG" and send it to 5678.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at Banglalink, said, "Beyond technological strides, our commitment to customer-centricity is a guiding principle in all our efforts. This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in our continued pursuit of providing customer-focused offers to elevate the digital lifestyles of Banglalink users. We eagerly anticipate our loyal customers enjoying an enhanced online shopping experience at Aarong, where they can avail themselves of unbeatable value through exclusive discounts on the popular Aarong website."

Tamjid Bin Anis, Head of Ecommerce at Aarong, said "As we embark on this journey with Banglalink, we are confident that this synergy will not only strengthen the bond with our existing Orange Club members but also attract new enthusiasts looking for premium products with exclusive perks. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership presents and believe it marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship. Our goal is to continually provide value to our customers, and this collaboration with Banglalink aligns perfectly with that commitment."

Also present at the signing ceremony were Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at Banglalink; Zain Zaman, Loyalty Program Senior Manager at Banglalink; Rabita Jahan Priyota, Loyalty Partnership Manager at Banglalink; A. N. M. Saleh Akram, Corporate Group Manager at Banglalink; Tamzima Akbar Raida, Corporate Account Manager at Banglalink; Atanu Bhakta, DGM IT – Ecommerce at Aarong; and Fahad Bin Rahman, Senior Manager - Sales and Marketing, E-commerce.

 

