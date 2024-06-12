Banglalink’s MyBL Integrates AI-based AdTech Technologies

Banglalink’s MyBL Integrates AI-based AdTech Technologies

Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, has announced a significant collaboration with VEON AdTech, integrating enhanced AdTech features into its pioneering telco super app, MyBL. This innovative partnership marks the launch of advanced AdTech services tailored for MyBL Super App customers, forming a major milestone in VEON's visionary AI1440 strategy.

The collaboration brings advanced reporting tools and client access, enabling optimal campaign management through precise targeting options within the MyBL Super App. With cutting-edge AdTech capabilities, including a Demand Side Platform (DSP), brands can now leverage powerful audience segmentation, geotargeting, and cross-device tracking to reach MyBL's extensive customer base of nearly 9 million monthly active users (MaU), reads a press release. 

These advancements, supported by real-time bidding algorithms and bid optimization techniques, enhance ad performance and return on investment. The MyBL Super App's new features include thorough analytics, dynamic creative optimization, and adaptable budgeting tools, all designed to deliver meaningful and relevant monetization opportunities for businesses.  

The announcement was made at a recent celebratory event at the Banglalink Corporate Office by Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer at Banglalink, and George Held, Chief Executive Officer at VEON AdTech, marking another milestone in Banglalink's digital portfolio expansion as the first and only operator in the industry to introduce innovative AdTech features within a telco app.

George Held, Chief Executive Officer at VEON AdTech, said, "With advanced AdTech capabilities, leading Bangladeshi brands can now leverage powerful audience segmentation, geotargeting, and cross-device tracking to reach MyBL's customers. This empowers brands to deliver highly targeted and relevant advertising, maximizing their reach and return on investment. By integrating these advanced AdTech features in the MyBL Super App, we not only enhance brand capabilities but also enrich customer experiences, ensuring they receive tailored and meaningful content. This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering both brands and customers, driving forward Bangladesh's digital evolution with innovative and efficient digital services."

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer at Banglalink, said, "The integration of AdTech capabilities in the MyBL Super App will further solidify Banglalink's position as an innovative digital operator. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering brands and customers, driving Bangladesh's digital evolution through VEON's advanced AdTech capabilities and Banglalink's eight-time Ookla® certified fastest 4G network for four consecutive years. With Banglalink recently doubling its network capacity, this partnership paves the way for enhanced innovation and connectivity, aligning with the vision of a Smart Bangladesh."

Also present at the event were Faisal Ahmed, Director, Digital Business at Banglalink, Quazi Sharequz Zaman, Head of Department, Digital Platforms at Banglalink among other high officials of Banglalink.
 

