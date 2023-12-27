Banglalink unveils game-changing SELECT postpaid package

27 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Banglalink, a leading digital operator, has introduced its latest postpaid offering, SELECT, designed for postpaid customers who want to remain connected with a hassle-free mobile connection. 

SELECT promises a superior digital lifestyle experience and unmatched user convenience, aiming to redefine effortless connectivity, reads a press release. 

With an unmatched call rate of 65 paisa per minute, this lucrative package will enable users to have access to a diverse range of digital services and exclusive loyalty offers. Banglalink subscribers can enjoy the convenience of a single monthly bill payment, sparing them from the inconvenience of repeated top-ups With the SELECT postpaid package.

Furthermore, the SELECT postpaid package offers flexibility, allowing customers to choose between a 3 bundle and a non-bundle option based on their preferences and usage patterns.

This versatility ensures that Banglalink users can tailor their subscriptions to align with their unique needs, making the SELECT package an inclusive and user-friendly choice.  Alongside all-inclusive bundles featuring popular digital services such as Hoichoi and Toffee, SELECT customers will receive Orange Club status with each bundle which will enable them to enjoy various lifestyle benefits.

Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer, of Banglalink, said, "As a customer-centric digital operator, we constantly strive to expand the range of customer choices by introducing diverse products. Banglalink's SELECT postpaid package sets a new standard for digital convenience by combining digital entertainment and lifestyle benefits alongside telco offerings. We continue to prioritize the evolving needs of our customers, reinforcing our position as a customer-focused company. We are confident that SELECT postpaid products will add an extra layer of convenience to our customers' digital experiences."

 

