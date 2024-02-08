Banglalink unveils 12% extra exchange benefit on 4G phone upgrades

With the aim of increasing smartphone penetration, Banglalink, a leading digital communications service provider in Bangladesh, has joined hands with Swap Bangladesh Limited to provide 4G smartphone purchasing facility with 12% extra exchange value to customers for the first time in Bangladesh.

According to the GSMA, current smartphone penetration in Bangladesh stands at 48%. To address concerns surrounding the affordability of preferred brands and models, Banglalink customers will have the option to exchange their used phones (whether 3G or 4G smartphones) and upgrade to a 4G smartphone of their choice, reads a press release.

Furthermore, Swap, as Banglalink's strategic partner, will offer a full-service warranty for up to 12 months on the provided 4G smartphone when customers upgrade. Banglalink will also extend USIM conversion benefits and present enticing bundle offers.

Mehedi Al Amin, Banglalink's marketing operations director, emphasizes the company's commitment to customer-centricity as the country's leading digital service provider. "With a smooth transition to upgraded 4G enabled smartphones through Swap, we look forward to enhancing the digital lifestyles of our valued customers through our diverse digital portfolio including the MyBL Super App and country's premier digital entertainment platform Toffee," he said.

Tonmoy Saha, director and chief operating officer, Swap BD Limited, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Bangladesh's fastest 4G service provider in our shared goal of enhancing digital experiences. We look forward to Banglalink customers exchanging their used 3G/4G smartphones for a seamless upgrade to 4G smartphones and to contribute to digital transformation while delivering exceptional value to Banglalink customers."

This exchange and upgrade benefit can be availed at Swap stores around Bangladesh. To know the store location, visit https://bitly.ws/3cprv

