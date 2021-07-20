Banglalink signs MoU with Bidyanondo Foundation to aid 10,000 families

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 07:42 pm

Banglalink has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bidyanondo Foundation to aid 10,000 families affected by the pandemic, financial hardship and recent natural calamities.

Bidyanondo Foundation will support Banglalink in distributing the relief among the families from different parts of the country, reads a press release on Tuesday.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink and Kishor Kumar Das, founder & chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a virtual event.

Muniruzzaman Sheikh, chief ethics & compliance officer of Banglalink and Ankit Sureka, head of corporate communications & sustainability of Banglalink also joined the event.

The first phase of this relief distribution will be held this month, while the second one will take place in upcoming September and October. Each affected family will be provided with rice, pulses, oil, semolina, sugar, salt, bar soap, and oral saline.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink said, "As a socially responsible corporate organisation, it is our duty to extend the helping hand towards thousands of families that have been hit hard by the pandemic, financial hardship and recent natural calamities. Banglalink is partnering with Bidyanondo Foundation this time to reach out to 10,000 affected families. We will continue to help such communities tackle adverse situations like these through our relief programme."

Kishor Kumar Das, founder & chairman of Bidyanondo Foundation said, "If we collectively try to support the affected families during this tough time, it will be easier for them to turn around and start the normal course of life again. This partnership shows how collaborative measures can contribute to alleviating their difficulties. We believe that it will inspire more organizations to come forward in this regard."

Banglalink is committed to standing beside affected communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

