Banglalink signs agreement with Sonali Bank

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in the country, has signed an agreement with Sonali Bank Limited, the leading state-owned commercial bank in Bangladesh. Under this agreement, employees of Sonali Bank Limited will use Banglalink's connectivity, fastest internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast facility and quality digital services.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, enterprise business director of Banglalink, and Md Abul Bashar, additional chief engineer at Establishment and Engineering Establishment Department of Sonali Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Banglalink, SM Shamsur Rahman, head of strategic business of Banglalink, Md Mahmudul Hasan, head of SME, Enterprise Business of Banglalink, Nironjon Chandra Debnath, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank Limited, Sanchia Binte Ali, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank Limited, Subhash Chandra Das, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank Limited, were also present on the occasion.

Taimur Rahman said, "As a digital operator, we always strive to provide the best-in-class digital facilities to our customers and partner organisations. We are proud to partner with the leading state-owned public commercial bank, which shows the capability to deliver quality services nationwide. We are thankful to Sonali Bank Limited for putting their trust in us and firmly believe that our services will benefit their employees significantly."

Nironjon Chandra Debnath said, "It is our pleasure to partner with the fastest mobile network in the country. Banglalink has turned out to be the preferred operator for many customers and organisations by providing seamless connectivity and superior digital services. This partnership will enable our employees to leverage these facilities."

Banglalink will continue to offer quality digital services to its customers.