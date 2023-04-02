Banglalink signs agreement with Mutual Trust Bank

Banglalink has signed an agreement with Mutual Trust Bank Limited to provide its Orange Club Signature and Platinum members with a special offer for availing Mutual Trust Bank's credit cards.

Rafiq Ahmed, customer life cycle management director of Banglalink, and Md Shafquat Hossain, head of retail of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Banglalink Orange Club Signature and Platinum members will get a waiver on the first year's annual fee on Mutual Trust Bank Limited's credit cards.

The cards come with unparalleled value propositions, including access to Mutual Trust Bank Limited Air Lounges. To avail the offer, customers have to type "BLMTB" and send the text to 2012. The offer is valid till 30 June 2023.