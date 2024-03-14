Banglalink secures unified license to boost digital innovations

Banglalink, the country's leading innovative digital service provider, was awarded the unified license today by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). This authorization empowers Banglalink to deliver superior digital services and connectivity to its customers.

The unified license has amalgamated existing licenses (2G, 3G, and 4G) and included provisions for upcoming technologies. Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, received the unified license from Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the BTRC at their office, reads a press release.

High-ranking officials from both the BTRC and Banglalink graced the occasion with their presence. This newly issued license aims to enhance connectivity and streamline telecommunications services by consolidating the various existing licenses. It also facilitates active sharing, provides clearer guidelines on data retention, offers more clarity regarding the audit period, and rationalizes various fees and charges. These will help promote the adoption of advanced technologies and support the Smart Bangladesh initiative by improving service quality with innovations.

Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO of VEON, Banglalink's parent company, said, "This unified license marks a timely initiative in our commitment to delivering customers the best-in-class digital experiences. I extend my sincerest appreciation to the BTRC for supporting Banglalink as it takes bold steps towards technological advancement in our shared vision of fostering a Smart Bangladesh for all."

Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of the BTRC, said, "Today, as we award Banglalink the unified license, we step closer to our goal of a streamlined telecom sector for a Smart Bangladesh. We appreciate Banglalink's dedication to fulfilling corporate governance standards and their role in shaping a digitally advanced future, focusing on connectivity and innovation."

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, expressed enthusiasm over the acquisition of the unified license, stating it marks a crucial advancement in their quest to pioneer innovative digital services through the nationwide network coverage. "This milestone opens avenues for Banglalink to introduce unparalleled digital services, tailored to the evolving needs of our customers," Erik added.

